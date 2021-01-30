Police: 18-year-old arrested for 2 separate stabbings at Nubian Square Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-year-old from Roxbury was arrested for two separate stabbings that happened days apart from one another at Nubian Square Station, police said.

Officers patrolling Nubian Square Station on Wednesday around 2 p.m. were alerted to a confrontation and found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound, transit police said.

Witnesses pointed out the suspect, later identified as Cyier Ayala-Jones, as the victim’s assailant, according to police.

Ayala-Jones was ordered to stop but refused to comply and continued walking away, police said.

Officers caught up with him and a struggle ensued. He was then taken into police custody and a knife was recovered from the scene.

Ayala-Jones began kicking the officer’s cruiser windows and door, causing damage to the vehicle, police said.

The victim was taken to a local area hospital for emergency surgery.

Ayala-Jones was processed at Transit Police Department Headquarters for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

On Friday, officers responding to an incident at Nubian Square Station around 9 p.m. were told that Ayala-Jones attempted to stab a man for allegedly looking at his female companion, police said.

During the incident, Ayala-Jones’s female companion tried to prevent him from assaulting the man with a knife and was stabbed in the shoulder area by Ayala-Jones in the process.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and Ayala-Jones was booked again for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He’s also being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, police said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)