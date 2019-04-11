Police: 18-year-old caught with loaded gun in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-year-old Dorchester resident was arrested Wednesday after police say they caught him with an illegal loaded gun.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Strike Force, with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, arrested Justin Brown on Darling Street about 6:42 p.m. after he was caught with a Ruger LCP .380 semi-automatic handgun, according to police.

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm on a public way.

