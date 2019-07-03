Police: 18-year-old dead, 19-year-old wounded in separate Worcester shootings

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating two overnight shootings, including one that claimed the life of an 18-year-old, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of Gage Street around 10:25 p.m. found a man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Worcester police.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

About 30 minutes after the first shooting, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Shrewsbury and Lyon streets, which is less than a mile away from Gage Street.

A 19-year-old man was found shot at the scene after an apparent dispute. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

