NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 75-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized after police say he was hit by a car in North Andover Friday afternoon.

An 18-year-old driver struck the Andover man with her car while he was walking on a crosswalk on Main Street around 2:15 p.m., police said.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. He was later taken to a Boston-area hospital.

The driver stayed on the scene during the investigation, according to police.

No arrests or charges have been filed.

