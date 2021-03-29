Police: 18-year-old driver who reached 148 mph during chase slapped with 43 tickets

An 18-year-old driver who reached a speed of 148 mph during a recent police chase was arrested and slapped with 43 tickets, law enforcement officials said.

A trooper patrolling Route 17 in Goshen, New York, last week attempted to stop a 2003 Infiniti G35 that was traveling at 117 mph in a 65 mph zone, weaving in and out of traffic without signaling, and cutting off other motorists, according to New York State Police.

The driver, whose name was not released, later exited the highway and attempted to hide in a park-and-ride lot, but a second chase ensued, state police said.

The pursuit was ultimately terminated for safety reasons after the vehicle reached a speed of 148 mph in a 65 mph zone.

An investigation later revealed that the suspect had allegedly switched the Infiniti’s license plate with a vehicle that belonged to a family member.

The suspect was tracked down in Queens, taken into custody, and booked on charges of reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle. Police also issued 43 tickets for various violations, including speeding.

A court date has been scheduled for April 12.

