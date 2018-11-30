BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man was found with a loaded firearm after leading officers on a foot chase in East Boston Thursday night, police said.

Officers in the area of 164 Waldemar Ave. went to speak to a group of men known to them from previous encounters when the males fled on foot just after 7:30 p.m., according to Boston police.

The officers chased after the men and caught up with Damari Larkins of Braintree who was allegedly clutching an item in his right front pocket.

Police discovered that Larkins had a Armi Galesi-Brescia Brevetto firearm loaded with seven rounds of live ammunition, authorities said.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

