Police: 18-year-old man drowns in Vermont river

BOLTON, Vt. (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old teenager has drowned in a Vermont river.

Vermont State Police say they recovered the body of Winooski resident Padam Tiwari on Saturday in the Winooski River in Bolton.

Authorities say Tiwari was fishing with family members Saturday near a suspended foot bridge off Duxbury Road. Police closed the road to one lane for over three hours as emergency crews worked.

The police say the investigation is ongoing, and that they will release additional details at a later time.

