Police: 18-year-old NH man accidentally backed over dad, brother as they walked to bus stop

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Bedford, New Hampshire, say an 18-year-old man accidentally backed over his father and younger brother as they walked to a nearby school bus stop Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of two pedestrians struck by a vehicle at 169 Back River Rd. about 7:15 a.m. found the 47-year-old man and his 8-year-old son injured, according to Bedford Police Chief John J. Bryfonski.

The man and his son were both taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests Trae Sealey was backing out of the driveway of his home in a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu when he hit his father and brother as they left to walk to the bus stop.

While an investigation is ongoing, Bedford police say they do not believe there was any sort of malicious intent and that all indications point to it being an unfortunate accident.

“Accidents like this occur all too frequently across the country when a family member fails to take notice of other people in a driveway or street when backing out,” Bryfonski said in a press release. “In some cases, the construction of the vehicle involved may limit the rear view, even if there are rear cameras.”

Bedford police also urged motorists to be more mindful of pedestrians, bicyclists, joggers, and young children now that the weather is starting to get warmer.

