LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old New Hampshire man who was recently arrested in connection with an alleged sex assault is now accused of possessing child sex abuse images, police said.

Samuel W. Mumbauer, of Londonderry, is slated to be arraigned Friday via video from the Rockingham County House of Corrections on 25 counts of possession of child sex abuse images, according to the Londonderry Police Department.

Detectives nabbed Mumbauer on Thursday afternoon, less than two months after he was arrested on a misdemeanor sex assault charge, police added.

Mumbauer is also facing a theft charge after allegedly stealing money from Alltown Gas Station, where he worked.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact Londonderry detective Andrey Phillips at 603-425-5926.

