HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old New Hampshire woman was arrested over the weekend after police say she was caught speeding with an unrestrained baby in the backseat.

Alyiah Brown, of Nashua, is facing charges including endangering the welfare of a minor, operating without a valid license, speeding, and child restraints required, according to the Hollis Police Department.

An officer on patrol in the area of Rideout Road in Hollis around 1:20 p.m. Saturday stopped Brown for speeding and discovered unrestrained 6-month-old child in the vehicle, police said.

Police reminded the public that under New Hampshire law, all passengers under the age of 18 are required to be properly restrained while traveling in a vehicle.

Brown was released on personal recognizance. It’s not clear when she’ll be called to court.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)