Police: 18-year-old shot in Methuen drove himself to hospital before being flown to Boston

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man shot inside a vehicle in Methuen late last night drove himself to a local hospital, where he was subsequently flown to a Boston hospital, police said.

The victim allegedly drove himself to Holy Family Hospital following the shooting on Huse Road.

A MedFlight then flew him into Boston, where police say he is in critical but stable condition.

No suspect information has been made available at this time.

Authorities impounded his vehicle for investigation.

Detectives are currently reviewing several surveillance videos captured in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Methuen police.

