NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man strangled and hit a woman who was holding her young child during a domestic assault incident in Nashua, New Hampshire early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a domestic-related assault learned that Jan Garcia, of Nashua, assaulted a woman known to him as she held her 1-year-old child, according to police.

Garcia allegedly struck her in the face several times and strangled her.

The child was not injured, according to police.

Garcia fled the scene before officers arrived but was subsequently located and arrested around 5:30 a.m.

He faces several charges including seven counts of domestic violence — simple assault, two counts of second-degree assault — domestic violence and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Garcia posted $1,000 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at Hillsborough County Superior Court — South.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)