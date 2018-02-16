FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont say they’ve arrested an 18-year-old high school student who said he wanted to cause “mass casualties” at a high school in Fair Haven.

Vermont State Police say the Poultney man was taken into custody Thursday after a two-day investigation conducted with the Fair Haven Police Department. The student is being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on charges of attempted aggravated murder, attempted first degree murder and attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Detectives say they learned through the investigation that the student threatened a mass school shooting at Fair Haven Union High School.

Authorities are asking anyone with more information to contact them, as they continue to investigate.

