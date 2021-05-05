Police: 18-year-old woman threw billiards balls at victim, struck them with cookie sheet and DVD player

(WHDH) — An 18-year-old woman is facing criminal charges after she used billiards balls, a pool stick, a cookie sheet, a DVD player, a rifle, and a knife as weapons in a violent attack on another person on Tuesday, police said.

Jamie Detwiler, of Roaring Springs, Pennsylvania, was arrested Tuesday on charges including terroristic threats, reckless endangering, simple assault, and criminal mischief, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.

Troopers responding to a report of a domestic dispute at a home on Cabbage Creek Road learned Detwiler had hurled billiards balls at the victim, leaving them with head injuries, police said.

An investigation revealed that Detwiler had also allegedly struck the victim in the back with a pool cue stick, as well as smashing them over the head with a cookie sheet and DVD player, the report stated.

Police say Detwiler then threatened the victim with a rifle and knife, while causing property damage.

Detwiler was taken into and booked into the Blair County Jail.

An investigation remains ongoing.

