MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old and three juveniles were arrested after they attacked a convenience store customer, leaving him with life-threatening injuries in Manchester, New Hampshire late Monday night, police said.

Officers responding to a reported fight at 7-Eleven on South Main Street around 11:30 p.m. found a 40-year-old man lying near the intersection and bleeding from his head, according to Manchester police.

A witness told officers that a group of young men were inside the store causing trouble and stealing things.

The victim and some other customers confronted the group and an argument broke out.

The victim was then punched in the face before the group went outside where the altercation continued and the victim was assaulted again, police said.

He fell to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.

The victim was transported to Catholic Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The young men took off in an unknown car, police said.

An investigation led to the identification of the suspects.

Bernard Doe, 19, and three juveniles were arrested and charged with felony riot, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

