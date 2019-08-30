Police: 19-year-old arrested for DUI after crashing through house in West Brookfield

WEST BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Dudley man is facing a raft of criminal charges after police say he crashed through a house in West Brookfield while attempting to evade arrest early Friday morning.

An officer who noticed an erratic operator in the area of Cottage Street about 5 a.m. tried to stop the vehicle, which sped away and later drove through a house on Wickaboag Valley Road, according to West Brookfield police.

The driver, later identified as Owen West, fled into the woods nearby but later surrendered without incident.

He is expected to be arraigned in East Brookfield District Court on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and reckless operation.

