QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old drowned after going to retrieve a ball in the water at a Quincy beach Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a person entering the water at Mound Street Beach and not resurfacing at 2:15 p.m. Dive teams could not find the victim, but Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan said a local boater stepped in.

“The gentleman was in the area, spotted what was going on, and put his dive gear on very quickly, got in the water and made the recovery,” Keenan said.

The 19-year-old from Brockton was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Keenan said police learned he had run in to retrieve a ball that was in an area with a steep 20-foot drop-off.

“As he was going under, he waved to some of the people on the shore and they didn’t realize he was in distress. at that point, he went under and didn’t come up,” Keenan said.

