Police: 19-year-old found with loaded gun in Dorchester

A 19-year-old is facing firearm charges after officers found a loaded handgun in his waistband in Dorchester early Wednesday morning.

Officers investigating near the intersection of Richfield Street and Columbia Terrace around 12:45 a.m. stopped Daniel Gibbs, performed a pat and frisk and recovered a loaded Taurus Ultra Lite 38 Special revolver, according to police.

Gibbs was placed into custody without incident.

He is due to appear in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and carrying a loaded firearm.

