LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Lynn woman is facing a slew of charges after police say she crashed into a number of parked cars at an MBTA bus garage on Friday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a crash at the MBTA bus garage on Western Avenue in Lynn around 9 a.m. found three damaged vehicles and spotted two people quickly walking away from the scene, according to the Transit Police Department.

The driver, who was operating a Toyota SUV with one passenger inside, attempted to pass another motorist at a high rate of speed but lost control and careened into three vehicles in the parking lot of the garage, police said.

The crash is said to have caused substantial damage to all vehicles involved.

Police noted that the woman, whose name has not been released, was found to be in possession of several unopened nip bottles and a license with a false date of birth to make her appear older.

She will be called to court at a later date to face charges including operating to endanger, speeding, minor in possession of alcohol, and falsifying a driver’s license.

