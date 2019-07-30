ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 495 in Andover that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man from Lowell on Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway near Route 28 around 4:40 a.m. found a 2004 Acura TSX that had veered off the road and crashed in the woods, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The right and breakdown lanes were closed for about three hours after the crash.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)