BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a 19-year-old Randolph man who allegedly sped through a red light in Brighton and fatally struck a vehicle driven by a Maine woman on Monday night.

Anderson A. Nova was arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating after suspension, speeding, leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury or death, receiving stolen property, and using a motor vehicle without authority in connection with the death of 53-year-old Dina L. Donahue, of Topsham, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a two-car crash at the intersection of Birmingham Parkway and Western Avenue around 10 p.m. found Donahue suffering from life-threatening injuries and spotted Nova fleeing the scene on foot with his dog in his arms, state police said.

A preliminary investigation is said to have indicated that Nova was driving a rented 2022 Buick Enclave at an excessive rate of speed on Soldiers Field Road before he blew through a red light and broadsided Donahue’s Honda Civic.

Donahue was taken to Beth Israel Hospital, where she later died. Nova suffered minor injuries.

Provided photo of Dina L. Donahue

Troopers at the scene located stolen checks and credit cards in Nova’s rental car, according to state police.

Investigators also noted that Nova’s license to operate a vehicle had been previously suspended and it’s believed that someone else rented the car for him.

A judge ordered Nova held on $100,000 bail. He is due back in court at a later date.

An investigation remains ongoing.

