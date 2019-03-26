Police: 194 marijuana plants found after Walpole home catches fire

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Walpole man was arrested after nearly 200 marijuana plants were found inside a home that caught fire Tuesday morning, officials said.

Firefighters and police officers responding to a report of a fire at a home in the town determined the blaze was likely sparked by a marijuana grow operation, according to the Walpole Police Department.

Patrick Meleo, 45, was arrested after police say 194 pot plants were found on the property.

Meleo is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

