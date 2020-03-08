Police: 2 adults, 7-year-old and 4-year-old injured in Ashby ATV crash

ASHBY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after four people, including a 7-year-old and a 4-year-old, were injured in an ATV crash in Ashby Sunday.

Officers responding to reports of an ATV crash on New Ipswich Road at 12:30 p.m. found an ATV that had crashed into a tree. Four people — a 24-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman, a 7-year-old and a 4-year-old — had been riding the ATV, police said.

The 7-year-old was medflighted to UMass Memorial Medical Center with injuries that are believed to be serious but not life-threatening, police said. The man, woman and 4-year-old were taken to a local hospital, treated and released.

The crash is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

