BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were taken into custody on Thursday morning after leading troopers on a chase on I-93 in Boston that ended in a crash, officials said.

Troopers from the South Boston Barracks were involved in the car chase on the southbound side of the highway near Dorchester Avenue around 9 a.m., according to state police.

The chase came to an end on Route 93 northbound at Exit 13A, where two people were taken into custody. Their names have not been released.

Traffic was temporarily diverted at Exit 11 and Neponset onramp.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)