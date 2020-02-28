Police: 2 arrested after driver flees traffic stop, hits parked cars in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were arrested early Friday morning after a driver fled a traffic stop in Boston and hit multiple parked cars, police said.

Officers patrolling the area of 470 Blue Hill Ave. around 1:30 a.m. saw a gray car without a valid inspection sticker parked in the Grove Hall Mecca shopping plaza parking lot, according to Boston police.

The vehicle left the lot and drove onto Geneva Avenue, where the officers activated their emergency equipment in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop.

The officers began approaching the car, which had three occupants inside, when the operator suddenly drove away, police said.

An additional police unit traveling on Washington Street toward Columbia Road witnessed the suspect car turn onto Columbia Road from Geneva Avenue at a high rate of speed.

The car then crashed into two parked vehicles, causing a light pole to fall down in the area of 104 Columbia Road. It eventually came to a stop on Supple Road.

The operator and front-seat passenger allegedly fled from the car but were quickly apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

The rear-seat passenger was identified and released.

The operator of the car, 50-year-old Joshua Powell, of Dorchester, was arrested on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license, failure to stop for police, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with property damage, and resisting arrest.

The front-seat passenger, 47-year-old James Powell, of Dorchester, was also arrested on an active default warrant out of Brockton District Court for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license — subsequent offense.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)