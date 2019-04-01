Police: 2 arrested after driver refuses to stop for Lawrence sobriety checkpoint

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Lawrence residents were arrested early Monday morning after state police say a driver refused to stop for a sobriety checkpoint.

Troopers and Lawrence police officers conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Route 114 around 1:05 a.m. noticed a Honda CRV that refused to stop at the checkpoint despite a trooper signaling for it to slow down, according to state police.

When they approached the vehicle, state police say they noticed the female passenger was now in the driver’s seat.

A search uncovered a loaded Taurus 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

Judith Martinez, 27, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Twaldo Baez, 36, was arrested on charges of failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, subsequent offense, possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possessing a large capacity weapon, committing a firearm violation with three prior violent/drug crimes, and three outstanding warrants.

Both are expected to be arraigned Monday in Lawrence District Court.

