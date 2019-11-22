Police: 2 arrested after drug bust uncovers 3 kilos of cocaine, fentanyl, $200K cash

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts men are facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation into cocaine and fentanyl dealing in southeastern Massachusetts led officers to execute two search warrants, officials said.

Troopers arrested Foster Monteiro, 28, of Brockton and Ryan Lincoln, 30, of South Easton, on Wednesday after search warrants executed at two separate addresses uncovered 2.9 kilos of cocaine, about 135 grams of fentanyl, and $199,000 in cash.

Both were arrested on charges of trafficking a Class A Narcotic over 100 grams, trafficking a Class B Narcotic over 200 grams, and conspiracy to violate controlled substances laws.

They were arraigned Friday in Taunton District Court.

