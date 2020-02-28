Police: 2 arrested after fleeing traffic stop, hitting parked cars in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were arrested after fleeing from a traffic stop and hitting multiple parked cars in Boston early Friday morning, police said.

An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 470 Blue Hill Ave. when the suspect car suddenly took off down Geneva Avenue, according to Boston police.

The car was spotted by the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road after it hit multiple parked cars, police added.

Two people, whose names have not been released, were placed under arrest.

At least one car was towed away from the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

