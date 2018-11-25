Police: 2 arrested after illegal gun found during Dorchester traffic stop

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were arrested after police say they found a gun during a traffic stop in Dorchester on Sunday.

Officers stopping a speeding vehicle in the area of Blue Hill Avenue about 2:10 a.m. say they noticed 24-year-old Ana McGlashin-Lopez, of Dorchester, reaching toward the floor, prompting them to order her out of the vehicle.

The officers allegedly found a .40 caliber handgun underneath the passenger seat.

Officers also removed the driver, 37-year-old Jason Ayala, of Lexington, when he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

Both McGlashin-Lopez and Ayala were arrested without incident and are expected to be arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court.

McGlashin-Lopez is to be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm.

In addition to those charges, Ayala will also be charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)