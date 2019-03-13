Police: 2 arrested after loaded gun found during stolen vehicle investigation in Dorchester

Two people face charges after police say they found a loaded gun while investigating a stolen vehicle in Dorchester Wednesday.

Officers checking the registration of a passing motor vehicle in the area of Bernard and Kingsdale streets about 3:06 a.m. found that the vehicle and license plates had been reported stolen, according to Boston police.

Police say they approached the vehicle, which had pulled into a parking space on the street, and removed the operator, Shamika Cespedes, 27, of Dorchester, after informing her that the car had been reported stolen.

Officers then removed the passenger, Jerry Gray, 22, of Dorchester, and during a search of him, they recovered a loaded .380 caliber Ruger LCP II handgun with an obliterated serial number from the waistband area of his pants, police say.

Gray will be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, while Cespedes will be charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, according to police.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in Dorchester District Court.