Police: 2 arrested after loaded gun found in car after Dorchester crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were arrested in Boston early Tuesday morning after police say a loaded gun was found following a car crash.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Geneva Avenue in Dorchester about 2:58 a.m. found Melinda Lopes, 23, in the driver’s seat of a damaged vehicle that was resting against a fence, according to Boston police.

Lopes allegedly became combative with the officers, yelling that she hadn’t been driving at the time of the crash.

Soon after, police say Jason Monteiro, 22, of Roxbury, approached the damaged vehicle and tried to open the driver’s side door.

A witness to the crash told police Monteiro had been driving and that he and Lopes switched seats before police arrived.

Both Lopes and Monteiro were arrested after an inventory of the vehicle uncovered a loaded 9mm Diamondback handgun.

Monteiro was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Lopes was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and assault and battery on a police officer.

Both are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

