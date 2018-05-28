Police: 2 arrested after loaded gun found in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Fall River residents are facing weapons charges after Boston police officers found them to be in possession of a loaded handgun, officials said.

Ernest Perez-Alicea, 46, and Casey Edwards, 34, were arrested on Washington Street in Dorchester about 6:50 p.m. Sunday by members of the Boston Police Department’s Drug Unit.

Both will face charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a large capacity feeding device after officers found a gray Taurus Millennium G2 9mm firearm during an investigation, according to police.

Both are expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester District Court.

