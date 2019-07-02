Police: 2 arrested after Lynn drug bust uncovers heroin, cocaine

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were arrested on drug charges after a police operation in Lynn overnight led to the seizure of heroin, crack cocaine, and marijuana, officials said.

Members of the State Police Gang Unit and Lynn police detectives executed a search warrant at 21 Beacon Hill Ave. and arrested Irvine McConney Jr., 22, and Alex Poisson, 18, both of Lynn, according to state police.

A search of the house allegedly uncovered 55 grams of heroin, 14 grams of cocaine, and 183 grams of marijuana.

Both men were slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Lynn District Court on charges of trafficking Class A, B, and D substances.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)