Police: 2 arrested after Lynn traffic stop uncovers drugs, gun

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing weapons charges after police say they found several small plastic bags containing what is believed to be heroin or fentanyl and an illegal gun in the car during a traffic stop on Route 107 in Lynn Wednesday evening.

A trooper patrolling the area stopped a gray Dodge Durango with Virginia plates for speeding and arrested 21-year-old Shondel Holloway of Lynn and his passenger 21-year-old Kemoni Boone of Malden after a search of the vehicle uncovered a black semi-automatic pistol with a high-capacity magazine, ammunition, the drugs and a scale, according to a release issued by the Massachusetts State Police.

During the booking process, troopers located more plastic bags hidden in the seat of each suspect’s pants. The bags contained pills believed to be Percocet.

Holloway vomited up an additional bag of pills believed to be Percocet.

Both were due to be arraigned in Lynn District Court on Thursday.

Holloway and Boone are both charged with several weapons charges and conspiracy to violate narcotics laws.

Holloway is facing an additional heroin trafficking charge and possession of a Class B narcotic with intent to distribute.

Boone is also charged with trafficking a Class B narcotic.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)