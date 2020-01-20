Police: 2 arrested after meth lab found in North Attleboro home

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are facing drug charges after state police say they found a meth lab at a home in North Attleboro last week.

Troopers executing a search warrant at 35 Heather St. on Wednesday found four people inside, including two in the basement, and ordered the building evacuated due to the highly toxic nature of the drug, according to state police.

During a search of the home, members of the state police Clandestine Lab Enforcement Team found a one-pot set-up where methamphetamine was actively being cooked, completed methamphetamine product, and needles used to inject the drugs.

The two people found in the basement, Jaime B. Nickerson, 39, and Shannon E. Daley, 38, were arrested on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of a Class B narcotic, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Both were arraigned in Attleborough District Court.

