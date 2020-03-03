Police: 2 arrested after Millbury traffic stop uncovers meth, gun

MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing weapons charges after police say they found crystal meth and an illegal gun in the car during a traffic stop on the Mass. Pike in Millbury.

A trooper patrolling the Mass. Pike stopped a black Honda Accord for illegal window tint and arrested the occupants, Isaac Payne, 28, of Show Low, Arizona, and David Wilson, 30, of Boston, after a search of the vehicle uncovered a .357 Magnum revolver and 325 grams of crystal methamphetamine, according to state police.

Both were arraigned Monday in Westborough District Court.

Payne is facing charges of possessing a loaded firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, improper storage of a firearm, possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of ammunition without an FID card, receiving stolen property, trafficking methamphetamine, and conspiracy to violate a drug law.

Wilson was arrested on charges of carrying a loaded firearm, possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony, receiving stolen property, trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiracy to violate a drug law, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

