Police: 2 arrested after officer dragged by car during shoplifting investigation

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men accused of dragging a police officer following an alleged shoplifting incident in Stoneham Monday morning have been taken into custody.

Officers were called to the Famous Footwear on Main Street around 11 a.m. after clerks said a man, later identified as 39-year-old James Rogers of Mashpee, engaged in a verbal confrontation and fled the store in a gray Kia sedan with several items, according to a release issued by the department.

Officers conducting a detail on Montvale Avenue spotted the car, allegedly driven by 37-year-old Marquise Henry of Dorchester, and attempted to stop it.

The vehicle struck and dragged one of the responding officers a short distance down the street, according to the release. That officer was not seriously hurt.

Henry and Rogers continued down Interstate 93 with a third Stoneham police officer in pursuit but due to safety concerns, the chase was called off.

State police then took the two men into custody at Paul Revere Park in Charlestown.

Henry was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, speeding and marked lanes violations and was ordered held on $500 until his arraignment in Woburn District Court on Tuesday.

Rogers was arraigned on a shoplifting charge and released on personal recognizance. He is due back in court on Dec. 28.

