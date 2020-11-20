FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A search of a Fall River apartment led to the arrests of two people and the seizure of two firearms on Thursday, police said.

Members of the Fall River Police Gang Unit, Fall River Police Vice Unit and FBI Metro Gang Task Force conducted a search warrant at 150 Purchase St. found a Ruger SR22P handgun, 14 rounds of .22 ammunition, Harrington and Richardson 12GA shotgun, and a Remington 12GA shotgun shell, according to Fall River police.

Jordan Benevides, 19, and Noah Freitas, 20, were both arrested on charges of possessing firearms and ammunition without an FID card.

“Gun violence is our top priority,” Fall River Police Chief Jeffrey Cardoza said. “If you carry or possess an illegal firearm in Fall River, we will leave no stone unturned. I appreciate the great work done by our Vice Unit and Gang Task force in removing two more illegally possessed guns from our community.”

