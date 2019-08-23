Police: 2 arrested after sending kindergartner to school with 3 bags of crack cocaine

(WHDH) — A 51-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman are facing drug charges after police say they sent a 5-year-old kindergartner to school with three bags of crack cocaine.

Ellis Cousin and Angelica Stanley were arrested after a school resource officer in Slidell, Louisiana, found the student in possession of a “large amount” of crack and powdered cocaine, according to the Slidell Police Department.

Police say the officer was made aware of the situation after a teacher spotted the child holding a bag of white powder, which was later discovered to be cocaine. The child was also found to be in possession of two additional bags.

After conducting an investigation, police determined that it was “apparent the child had no knowledge about the drugs.”

Officers executing a search warrant at the child’s home later discovered additional narcotics and also learned that Cousin and Stanley were allegedly hiding the drugs in the youngster’s clothes.

Cousin and Stanley are facing charges including cocaine possession with intent to distribute, marijuana possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug Paraphernalia, and cruelty to a child.

Police say “proper steps have been taken” to ensure the child’s safety.

