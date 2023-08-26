DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say arrests have been made and weapons have been recovered in connection with a brazen daylight shooting in Dorchester on Saturday morning that left at least eight people hospitalized and cast a shadow over the city’s annual Caribbean festival.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Blue Hill and Talbot avenues around 7:45 a.m. found all of the victims suffering from what were considered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The shooting delayed the beginning of the Caribbean festival, which stepped off and continued as planned amid the investigation.

At least two people were arrested in connection with the shooting and firearms were recovered.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu decried the violence while speaking with reporters later in the morning.

“It’s just heart-wrenching to hear that a treasured community event has been disrupted by acts of violence from those who had nothing to do with the event and there’s absolutely no excuse for something that is open to the community and part of Boston’s culture and heritage to be talked about this way because of the acts that were introduced,” she said.

In a statement, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said, “This joyous festival of Caribbean heritage may have been affected by senseless violence, but we stand with the many good people here today who will not let this violence define their cultural celebration.”

No additional information was immediately available.

