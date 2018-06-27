Police: 2 arrested after shots fired in Southbridge

SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were arrested on weapons charges last weekend following a report of shots fired in Southbridge, police said.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots being fired during a dispute near the intersection of Pine and Chester streets about 3 p.m. on June 23 found a large crowd gathered near the scene and learned that a firearm had just been discharged, according to police.

After recovering a spent shell casing on the ground, police determined the shooter had fled into a nearby apartment building, where they found Jose Martinez-Garcia, 22, attempting to enter an apartment.

While placing him under arrest on an active warrant, officers said they found a loaded silver Taurus handgun with a defaced serial number and a large capacity magazine containing additional live rounds of ammunition.

An investigation revealed that earlier in the night, 19-year-old Reinaldo Villafane had stepped out of a blue BMW, fired a handgun into the air, and fled on foot into the same apartment building that Martinez-Garcia was found in. Villafane was placed under arrest after police found him hiding in the attic of the building.

Villafane, of Southbridge, is facing charges of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, possessing a large capacity firearm, receiving a firearm with a defaced serial number, possessing a firearm without a license to carry and possessing ammunition without a license to carry.

Martinez-Garcia, also of Southbridge, was arrested on charges of possessing a large capacity firearm, receiving a firearm with a defaced serial number, possessing a firearm without a license to carry, possessing ammunition without a license to carry and for having an outstanding warrant.

Both were arraigned Monday in Dudley District Court.

