Police: 2 arrested after Shrewsbury traffic stop uncovers kilo of cocaine

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Connecticut men are facing criminal charges after a state trooper found a kilogram of cocaine in their car during a traffic stop in Shrewsbury on Wednesday night, officials said.

Jose Alvarado-Valderr, 26, and Irmarie Vargas-Colon, 23, both of Stratford, are slated to be arraigned Thursday in Westborough District Court on charges including trafficking in cocaine and conspiracy to violate the drug law, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Officials say a trooper patrolling Route 290 east around 9:30 p.m. pulled over a 2005 Kia Sedona for having defective brake lights and improperly using the left lane for travel.

The trooper later learned that Alvarado-Valderr was driving with a suspended license and that Vargas-Colon didn’t have a driver’s license.

A subsequent search of their vehicle is said to have yielded one kilogram of a substance believed to be cocaine.

The two men were arrested and ordered held on $25,000 bail pending arraignment.

