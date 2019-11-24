Police: 2 arrested after stolen gun found near Boston house party

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men are facing firearm and assault charges after a chase and confrontation with Boston officers following a house party early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers on patrol on Langdon Street at 3:45 a.m. saw a person who appeared to be leaving a party trying to secure an object believed to be a weapon in his pants.

When officers approached the man, he allegedly put the object in a parked car and locked the car, then fled through several back yards before being caught by police.

Officers found car keys along the man’s route and used them to open the locked car, finding a loaded .45 HK handgun that had been reported stolen in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, police said.

As officers were investigating, a crowd of people began throwing plastic cups at police cars and yelling at officers, with one man allegedly spitting on an officer and attempting to choke him before he was tackled and arrested.

Kelvin Jones, 25, of Boston, was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a large capacity feeding device and receiving stolen property.

Hassaun Daily, 27, of Boston, was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, interfering with a police officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

They will both be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)