Police: 2 arrested after threatening Manchester NH protesters with gun

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two men are facing charges of threatening after waving a gun at people protesting the death of George Floyd in Manchester, New Hampshire Saturday, police said.

Nearly 1,000 people rallied in Veteran’s Park in Manchester to protest Floyd’s death after Minneapolis police officers — one of whom has been charged with third-degree murder — knelt on his neck. Protesters at the rally read the names of other African-Americans who have been killed by police.

About 100 people then marched to the police station at 1:30 p.m. and while they held a moment of silence, two men drove up in a pickup truck and allegedly threatened people at the vigil with a gun, police said.

Scott Kimball, 43, and Mark Kimball, 19, were both charged with criminal threatening and rioting.

