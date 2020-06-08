LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were arrested following a peaceful rally in Lawrence on Sunday.

Between 250 and 300 people, including members of the Lawrence Police Department, took part in the rally at Lawrence City Hall and the North Common.

Police say the vast majority of the crowd dispersed peacefully at the end of the event but a small group of participants gathered along barriers on Lowell Street near Amesbury Street, adjacent to the police station.

Chief Roy Vasque met with the group and police say he had a peaceful discussion with them.

The smaller crowd dispersed and later reassembled at the opposite end of Lowell Street at the intersection of Hampshire Street. The group allegedly grew to about 60 people.

The demonstrators continued to act peaceful but around 8:30 p.m., one person climbed over the barrier and began throwing objects at the officers, police said.

While he was being taken into custody, another person allegedly began throwing items at officers too. He was also taken into custody.

Paul Coelho, 41, of Lawrence, was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Eleri Dume-Morillo, 25, of Lawrence, was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Vasque and members of the Lawrence Police Department say they are grateful for the vast majority of people who peacefully had their voices heard during the rally.

