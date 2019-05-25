Police: 2 arrested after Wareham traffic stop uncovers 400 grams of heroin

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people accused of trafficking drugs in Wareham are being held on $250,000 bail after state police say they found nearly 400 grams of heroin during a traffic stop on Friday, state police said.

Trooper Brandyn Henson was patrolling 11th Street in Wareham when she noticed that a Honda CR-V she stopped for having an expired inspection sticker was slow to pull over.

A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered 400 grams of heroin in a backpack.

Jaqua Smith, 24, of Onset, and his passenger, Shawn Panepinto, 22, of New Bedford, were arrested.

They are expected to be arraigned on drug trafficking charges Tuesday in Wareham District Court.

