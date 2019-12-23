Police: 2 arrested after Westminster traffic stop uncovers illegal guns

WESTMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing firearm charges after a traffic stop on Route 2 in Westminster early Saturday morning uncovered two illegal guns, police said.

A trooper patrolling the highway at 2:30 a.m. pulled over a Honda Accord with an expired inspection sticker at Exit 24 and determined the driver had a revoked license, police said.

When troopers inventoried the car in preparation for a tow, they allegedly found a Cobray CM-11 firearm with an extended magazine on the floor and a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol in a bag.

Antoine Mitchell was charged with possession of a firearm without an FID card, improper storage of a firearm, possession of a large capacity weapon, driving without a license and driving without an inspection sticker,

Trey Mahone was charged with possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of a large capacity weapon and improper storage of a firearm.

The men were arraigned Monday in Gardner District Court.

