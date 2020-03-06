Police: 2 arrested for assaulting, seriously injuring man at popular bar in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were arrested for assaulting and seriously injuring a man at a popular bar in Boston late Thursday night, police said.

Officers responding to a reported assault at Coogan’s on Milk Street just before midnight found a 25-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

He was transported to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Two men were arrested and are set to be arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery with serious bodily injury.

Their names have not been released.

