MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Milford man is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught running an elaborate illegal dental operation of a convenience store on Main Street in Milford, according to police.

As a result of an extensive investigation, police arrested Juan Hermida Munoz, 65, for allegedly performing examinations, extractions, anesthetics, and cleanings without a valid license to perform dentistry.

The owner of the store, Maria Magdalena Guaman-Castro was also arrested.

No additional information was immediately available.

