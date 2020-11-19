BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested two men accused of stealing tires off cars in South Boston early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to the reported theft in the area of 168 W Ninth St. around 2:30 a.m. saw two people matching the suspect descriptions, later identified as Luis Pabon, 25, of Lawrence, and Jaime Rolon Jr., 27, of Lowell, inside a Dodge Caravan, according to Boston police.

Officers reportedly noticed the Dodge traveling at a high rate of speed and stopped it in the area of 205 E St.

They saw two tire irons, a big drill and a large amount of blue plastic crates in the rear of the car, police said.

All of the rear seats inside of the van were reportedly removed except for one.

Additional officers responding to the initial scene saw a gray Honda Accord suspended on blue plastic crates with three of the tires removed and a tire jack underneath the car, police said.

Pabon and Rolon were taken into custody and are expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court on charges of larceny of auto accessories, destruction of property and possession of burglarious tools.

